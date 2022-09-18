NewsLifestylePeople
Janhvi Kapoor raises the glam quotient in white dress- PICS

Sep 18, 2022
New Delhi: On Sunday, actor Janhvi Kapoor left fans enthralled with her hot style statement in a white bodycon dress.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi dropped a string of images in which she is seen flaunting her curves. She served an ultra-glamorous look for fans in the mini dress with a plunging neckline. She kept her hair tied in a bun style. Her makeup is on point. She has applied a subtle one with brown colour lipstick.

As soon as Janhvi posted the pictures, netizens chimed in the comment section to praise her beauty. "Hottest," a social media user commented. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Janhvi`s aunt Maheep Kapoor dropped fire emojis in the comment section. Janhvi has undoubtedly turned into a fashionista over the years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi, who recently enjoyed good reviews for her OTT movie `Goodluck Jerry`, is now shooting for her next film `Mr and Mrs Mahi`.`Mr and Mrs Mahi` also stars Rajkummar Rao in a key role. The film is set against the backdrop of cricket. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it is backed by Karan Johar. It is slated to release on October 7 and will clash with Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmmika Mandanna starrer `GoodBye`.

Janhvi also has `Bawaal` with Varun Dhawan.

