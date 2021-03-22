Janhvi Kapoor refuses to kiss fan during COVID pandemic, puts on a face mask to reply

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor had some fun, cheeky response as she hosted an AMA session with her fans on Sunday (March 21). The actress revealed some interesting details about herself during the session, including her hair care routine, her favourite OTT release and her favourite memory of travelling. During the virtual session, when a fan asked if he can kiss the actress, she had a perfect reply to give.

A fan asked Janhvi, 'Can we kiss', to which the actress shared a photograph of herself wearing mask and captioned it, 'No'. Janhvi also answered several curious questions from netizens.

A user asked about her diet routine to which Janhvi replied by sharing a photo of herself with a cup of ice cream in her hand. "4 scoops a day", the actress captioned it.

Another user quizzed about her favourite memory of traveling, to which she replied: "Road tripping around the south of France a couple of years ago." The actress shared a photo of her parents Boney Kapoor and Sridevi and wrote, "Road tripping around the South of France a couple of years ago."

Asked who is her favourite co-star, Janhvi shared a photograph where she is seen hugging her 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' co-star Pankaj Tripathi. "How to stop being anxious," asked another user, to which she replied: "Hug a pillow and sing sad songs."

On the work front, Janhvi has just wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film 'Good Luck Jerry'. The film is produced by Anand L. Rai, written by Pankaj Matta and directed by Sidharth Sengupta. It also features Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

Janhvi also has Dostana 2 in which she will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani. The film is directed by Collin D'Cunha and produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions. 'Dostana 2' release date is yet to be announced.

She also has Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht', starring Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar among other. The film has been delayed.