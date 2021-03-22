हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor refuses to kiss fan during COVID pandemic, puts on a face mask to reply

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who hosted am AMA session with her followers on Sunday, very clevery avoided a fan who asked for a kiss during the conversation. The actress shared a selfie with a face mask on and gave a straight NO to the fan during the virtual conversation. 

Janhvi Kapoor refuses to kiss fan during COVID pandemic, puts on a face mask to reply
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor had some fun, cheeky response as she hosted an AMA session with her fans on Sunday (March 21). The actress revealed some interesting details about herself during the session, including her hair care routine, her favourite OTT release and her favourite memory of travelling. During the virtual session, when a fan asked if he can kiss the actress, she had a perfect reply to give.

A fan asked Janhvi, 'Can we kiss', to which the actress shared a photograph of herself wearing mask and captioned it, 'No'. Janhvi also answered several curious questions from netizens.

Janhvi Kapoor

A user asked about her diet routine to which Janhvi replied by sharing a photo of herself with a cup of ice cream in her hand. "4 scoops a day", the actress captioned it.

Another user quizzed about her favourite memory of traveling, to which she replied: "Road tripping around the south of France a couple of years ago." The actress shared a photo of her parents Boney Kapoor and Sridevi and wrote, "Road tripping around the South of France a couple of years ago."

Janhvi Kapoor

Asked who is her favourite co-star, Janhvi shared a photograph where she is seen hugging her 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' co-star Pankaj Tripathi. "How to stop being anxious," asked another user, to which she replied: "Hug a pillow and sing sad songs."

Janhvi Kapoor

On the work front, Janhvi has just wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film 'Good Luck Jerry'. The film is produced by Anand L. Rai, written by Pankaj Matta and directed by Sidharth Sengupta. It also features Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

Janhvi also has Dostana 2 in which she will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani. The film is directed by Collin D'Cunha and produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions. 'Dostana 2' release date is yet to be announced. 

She also has Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht', starring Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar among other. The film has been delayed. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Janhvi KapoorBollywoodjanhvi kapoor photosJanhvi Kapoor filmsBoney KapoorKhushi Kapoor
Next
Story

Sonakshi Sinha to trolls: I will continue to keep it 'asli'

Must Watch

PT10M49S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day