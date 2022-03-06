हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor rings in her 25th birthday in pink-green saree, visits Tirupati with friends: PICS

Janhvi Kapoor, on her birthday, shared pictures from the celebration on Instagram, leaving fans mesmerised by her beauty.

Janhvi Kapoor rings in her 25th birthday in pink-green saree, visits Tirupati with friends: PICS
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Tirupathi: Actor Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 25th birthday on Sunday by visiting the shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati.

Several pictures and videos have been circulating on social media in which the `Dhadak` actor can be seen seeking blessings at the temple.

Janhvi also took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from the day, accompanied by her friends and family.

 

In the happy pictures, late actor Sridevi`s daughter can be seen dressed in a lime green silk saree with a pink blouse.

Manish Malhotra and Shanaya Kapoor poured heart emoticons in the comments section.

 

Meanwhile, family members including Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor have shared heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl on social media.

