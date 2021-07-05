Janhvi Kapoor’s smouldering avatar heats up internet - In pics

New Delhi: After Khushi Kapoor, her sister Janhvi Kapoor has now set the internet on fire with her recent smouldering pictures.

Janhvi who is an active social media user, has now dropped two new pictures on her Instagram handle and her fans are going gaga over her beauty and the bold avatar.

Sharing the monochromatic pictures, Janhvi just made a white heart emoji in her caption column. In the pictures, the ‘Dhadak’ actress can be seen channelising her love for white as she opts for all-white outfit.

The beautiful stunner can be seen wearing a white shorts along with a white sports bra and she completed her look with a matching denim jacket.

In the pictures shared by the actress, she looked hot as hell and her comment box was flooded with fire emojis and beautiful comments from her fans and friends from industry.

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of late legendary actress Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in horror-comedy 'Roohi'. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. The film received a warm reception from one and sundry. Also, her peppy dance number 'Nadiyon Paar' became an instant hit with the masses. She will next be seen in 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Takht' and 'Bombay Girl'.