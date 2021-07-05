Khushi Kapoor paints the town red with her new retro photoshoot, leaves BFFs Navya Naveli, Aaliyah in awe!

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, who is yet to make her place in Bollywood is already a prominent face on social media.

Khushi, who is often seen sharing jaw-dropping pictures of herself on her Instagram handle and has once again shared a fresh series of photos on her social media account, painting the town red.

In the recently published photoshoot, Khushi can be seen opting for a retro look with a vintage telephone, red wine glass with an apple and few cherries in the surrounding along with a set of weights placed around her.

Posting the pictures on her Instagram, she wrote, “A series

Outfit deets

Sports bra: @zara

Jewels: @inezeofficial

Shorts: @myraid_activewear

Styled by @spacemuffin27

Hair by @marcepedrozo

Makeup by @sonamdoesmakeup

Shot by @sashajairam

Set by @riidawg..”

In the pictures, Khushi can be seen dressed in a red sports bra along with shorts. She completed her retro look with a red headband and left her hair loose.

While her fans were drooling over her beauty, her BFFs showered with adorable comments including Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaliyah Kashyap. Her cousin Shanaya Kapoor also commented on the same.

Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late legendary actor Sridevi. Her sister Janhvi is an actress, who has starred in films like 'Dhadak' and 'Roohi' to name a few.