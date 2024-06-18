Janhvi Kapoor’s Spokesperson Slams 'Fake Accounts', Says 'Actress Not On Twitter'

New Delhi: In an age where social media plays a significant role in our lives, it’s not surprising that celebrities often become targets of fake accounts and misinformation. Janhvi Kapoor has recently been the subject of such an issue, with numerous fake Twitter accounts springing up in her name.

Janhvi’s spokesperson has addressed the confusion, stating, “In the digital world, it’s very easy to create an account in anyone’s name. This is to clarify that Janhvi Kapoor has no official account on Twitter. Please refrain from using any information provided by these fake accounts. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

The creation of fake celebrity profiles is a widespread problem, and many stars have had to deal with false accounts spreading misinformation. What complicates matters further is that some of these fake accounts of Janhvi Kapoor have even managed to get blue ticks, misleading fans into thinking they are genuine.

It’s essential for fans to be aware and vigilant. Always check for verification and rely on trusted sources for accurate updates. Janhvi Kapoor’s team urges everyone to stay cautious and not fall for these fake accounts.