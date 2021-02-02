Janhvi Kapoor’s struggle to fit into an outfit after gorging on noodles will leave you in splits

NEW DELHI: 'Dhadak' girl Janhvi Kapoor is back to her funny best. The Kapoor girl, who enjoys a massive fanbase on social media, often shares funny, goofy pictures and captions on Instagram that keep her fans entertained. In yet another hilarious-yet relatable post, Janhvi shared a post that left her fans in splits.

Janhvi became the talk of the town after she shared 'Behind-The-Scenes' pictures on her Instagram profile. The glamorous actress left her fans drooling with the post.

The self-confessed foodie took over the social media with her post, in which she can be seen sitting cross-legged wearing a gorgeous red outfit. But it wasn't the outfit which took her fans breath away, it was the bowl of noodles she was having while getting ready.

Doesn’t make sense? Well it does in the next swipe. This glamorous picture was followed by another, where three of her staff members can be seen around her, trying to fit her into a dress. The post was a depiction of a situation when you overeat. The fans showered the post with their love and appreciation in the comments section.

The 'Dhadak' actress never shies away from taking a dig at herself. Her sense of humor has been praised by many in the past as well. The actress’ account is filled with numerous funny pictures and videos of herself. Where the film industry hides behind the glamour and bright lights, Janhvi Kapoor’s profile exhibits reality behind the cameras.

Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most popular star kids. She was last seen in Netflix’s originals 'Gunjan Saxena', playing the lead. Recently she also made a guest appearance in ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’.

Meanwhile, the actress is due to begin shooting in Punjab for her upcoming movie, ‘Good Luck Jerry’, which is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta. She has also signed an ambitious historical drama with Karan Johar.

Live TV