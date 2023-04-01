Janhvi Kapoor Spotted With Rumoured Boyfriend At Airport, Video Shows Couple Heading In Separate Cars - Watch

New Delhi: Ahead of the grand starry launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event held in Mumbai on March 31, 2023, we saw a host of celebrities landing in India including Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Now, the prying eyes of paps on duty also managed to capture the arrival of Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya together at the Kalina airport.

Janhvi Kapoor was seen exiting the Kalina airport with her beau Shikhar Pahariya twinning in white outfits. The duo made a quick exit and headed in separate cars. The video was shared online by Instant Bollywood which needless to say went viral on social media:

Also, at the NMACC red carpet, Janhvi Kapoor's father and veteran producer Boney Kapoor posed with Shikhar and the paps were happy to click. Take a look here:

Janhvi and Shikhar have been making quite a few public appearances together, giving major hints at them being a couple. However, the actress has not made any official statement on it as yet. Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Reportedly, Janhvi and Shikhar know each other for long and were dating back in time after they called it quits.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in 'Good Luck Jerry' and 'Mili' which was an official Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed Malayalam film 'Helen.' Janhvi Kapoor has 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan which will open in theatres next year. She also has 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao.