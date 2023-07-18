Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In A Gorgeous Mini Dress, Beaded Heels; Price Of Her Look Will Make Your Jaws Drop

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She rules millions of hearts with her performance as well as her strong fashion game. The actress slays no matter what she wears and is surely a true blue fashionista. From her gym looks to red carpet ensembles, she has aced all the outfits with utmost grace. Janhvi is currently busy promoting her upcoming direct-to-OTT film 'Bawaal' co-starring Varun Dhawan. She is slaying in all her promotional looks but the recent one has made jaws drop.

The actress dropped pictures of what is being termed as the 'look of the season' and she has truly done justice to the look. She opted for a mini dress from Self-Portrait, the extraordinary 'bouclé diamante embellished' dress is worth Rs. 56,766. The actress paired her outfit with the most perfect footwear and their price will shock you.

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani, Janhvi was seen flaunting beautiful beaded heel sandals from Sophia Webster which are priced at Rs.1,50,675, yes, you read that right! The actress opted for a subtle makeup look and kept her locks loose. She was accompanied by Varun Dhawan who looked uber cool in a leather jacket and blue denim jeans.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, 'Bawaal' is a love story by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures.

'Bawaal' will premiere on Prime Video on July 21.