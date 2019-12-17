हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor to star opposite Vijay Deverakonda in next?

On the work front, Janhvi has Dharma Productions's 'Dostana 2' with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. 

Janhvi Kapoor to star opposite Vijay Deverakonda in next?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The generation next star Janhvi Kapoor has some meaty roles in her kitty. The latest buzz about the young and promising star is that she maybe seen in South superstar and 'Arjun Reddy' actor Vijay Deverakonda's next film tentatively titled 'Fighter'.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, the makers are keen to get Jahnvi on board the project as a lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda. So much so, that they are also willing to pay Janhvi a huge fee. The rumour has it that the actress might be offered around Rs 3.5 crore for 'Fighter'.

However, there is no official confirmation about it from the makers as yet.

On the work front, Janhvi has Dharma Productions's 'Dostana 2' with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. She will also be seen in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and is a biopic based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, country's first Air Force woman officer who went to war.

'The Kargil Girl' will release on March 13, 2020.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in 'World Famous Lover'. The romantic drama is written and directed by Kranthi Madhav and features Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in pivotal parts.

 

 

Tags:
Janhvi KapoorVijay DeverakondaJanhvi Kapoor films
Next
Story

Mouni Roy's latest pics in a shimmering gown are not to be missed – Photos

Must Watch

PT4M8S

Jamia CAA Protest: Delhi Police submits report to Home Ministry, 31 policemen injured