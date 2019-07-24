Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in a neon-green crop top—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is a fitness freak and is often snapped outside her gym. Even the heavy Mumbai rains couldn't stop Janhvi from working out and she was spotted outside her gym at Khar recently.

The leggy lass was seen wearing a neon-green crop top and black shorts. She completed her look with flip flops and that million-dollar smile her fans adore so much.

Check out the pictures here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Be it being spotted outside her gym, at an event or even on a casual outing with friends, Janhvi's fashion game is always on point!

On the work front, the talented actress has interesting projects up her sleeve. She will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in 'Rooh-Afza'. The film marks the directorial debut of Hardik Mehta and is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

It is slated for March 20, 2020 release.

The stunner is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Takht'. The period-drama has an impressive star cast with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor starring along with the star kid.

'Takht' will also release in the year 2020 and is touted to be one of the biggest releases of the year.