Janhvi Kapoor turns to painting amid pandemic, shares stunning artworks! - See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and star kid Janhvi Kapoor is quite popular on social media with over 11 million followers. The 'Dhadhak' actress often takes to Instagram to post pictures of her friends, tropical vacations, and beautiful selfies.

However, this time, she's decided to share her artistic side with fans as she took to Instagram on Sunday (May 30) to share pictures of her beautiful artworks and bless her followers' Instagram feed.

In the collection of paintings, Jahnvi explores nature as she paints the ocean, mountains and the beach. She has also worked on female portraits that are hard to miss and ooze creativity.

As she posted the pictures on social media, she asked fans in the caption if she can call herself a painter yet. She wrote, "Can I call myself a painter yet?".

Check out her stunning artworks:

As fans flooded the comment section with praises and compliments for her art pieces, her 'Roohi' co-star Varun Sharma commented on the picture saying, "Woooohhh Which one are you Gifting me??".

On the work front, she was last seen in the Maddock Films-produced horror-comedy 'Roohi' co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next be seen in 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Dostana 2', 'Takht' and 'Bombay Girl'.