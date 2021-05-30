हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor turns to painting amid pandemic, shares stunning artworks! - See pics

In her recent collection of paintings, late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Jahnvi explores nature as she paints beautiful stills of the ocean, mountains and the beach.

Janhvi Kapoor turns to painting amid pandemic, shares stunning artworks! - See pics
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and star kid Janhvi Kapoor is quite popular on social media with over 11 million followers. The 'Dhadhak' actress often takes to Instagram to post pictures of her friends, tropical vacations, and beautiful selfies. 

However, this time, she's decided to share her artistic side with fans as she took to Instagram on Sunday (May 30) to share pictures of her beautiful artworks and bless her followers' Instagram feed.

In the collection of paintings, Jahnvi explores nature as she paints the ocean, mountains and the beach. She has also worked on female portraits that are hard to miss and ooze creativity. 

As she posted the pictures on social media, she asked fans in the caption if she can call herself a painter yet. She wrote, "Can I call myself a painter yet?".

Check out her stunning artworks:

 

As fans flooded the comment section with praises and compliments for her art pieces, her 'Roohi' co-star Varun Sharma commented on the picture saying, "Woooohhh Which one are you Gifting me??". 

On the work front, she was last seen in the Maddock Films-produced horror-comedy 'Roohi' co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next be seen in 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Dostana 2', 'Takht' and 'Bombay Girl'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Janhvi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor InstagramJanhvi Kapoor paintingJanhvi Kapoor artworks
Next
Story

R. Madhavan shares plans ahead of his b'day

Must Watch

PT23M31S

Coronavirus Update: Is Delhi ready for the third wave of COVID-19?