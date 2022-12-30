Janhvi Kapoor wears soft pink saree, walks in with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya to starry party - Watch

New Delhi: The generation next Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement bash at Antilia, Mumbai. The stunning star wore a light baby pink double-shaded saree to the event and was joined by her love interest at the entrance gate.

Amid tight security, Janhvi walked in with Shikhar Pahariya, who is also rumoured to be her ex -boyfriend. The two were dating some years ago, reportedly. Several pap videos posted videos of Janhvi meeting Shikhar at the event. Shikhar wore a pastel-coloured kurta pyjama for the event. Take a look here:

Earlier, Janhvi was also seen with Shikhar at an event in Delhi and their social media PDA gives ample proof of them being a couple. Shikhar and Janhvi went to the Maldives together and it was confirmed when a Reddit user pointed out the similarity between his and Janhvi's pictures on social media.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan which will open in theatres next year. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.