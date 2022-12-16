Janhvi Kapoor's ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya 'wowed' by her vintage royal photoshoot, drops a heart!

New Delhi: The generation next actress Janhvi Kapoor has aced her social media game like a pro. Her fans love to check out the fab pictures on Instagram and wanna dig out all the stuff about the Mili actress. She recently dropped a photoshoot of hers donning a vintage royal look wearing gorgeous traditional wear and heavy-duty jewellery. And guess what? Who was blown away by her ravishing looks - rumoured ex.

On Janhvi Kapoor's vintage photoshoot, her rumoured ex-BF Shikhar Pahariya reacted and how. He wrote: wow wow wow with two heart emojis. Other celebs including actress Mrunal Thakur, her close BFF Orhan Awatramani also dropped their comments on the timeline. Take a look here:

Reportedly, Shikhar was also on a vacation with Janhvi in the Maldives recently. A Reddit user spotted how Janhvi and Shikhar's Maldives pictures look. Janhvi had shared a picture of her under the moonlit sky and Shikhar also shared the same picture of the moonlit sky on his Instagram Stories.

For the unversed, Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde. Janhvi has been spotted with him on the past few occasions recently. On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan season 7, Janhvi had almost confirmed their relationship without really taking names.

On the work front, Janhvi has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao where she plays a cricketer. Then she has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.