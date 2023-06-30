Janhvi Kapoor's Glam Avatar In Plunging Neckline Golden Gown For Animal Ball Is Sexy

New Delhi: The Gen-Z actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently in London shooting for her next movie titled Ulajh. But that's not it, she also recently attended the Animal Ball marking the 20th anniversary of the wildlife conservation charity Elephant Family. She dropped some of her sensational-looking photos from the event and we are bowled over!

Janhvi Kapoor at Animal Ball In London

Posing with her favourite - ace designer Manish Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor wore his golden shimmer gown with a plunging neckline. Manish also shared the details of the look on his Instagram handle writing: Stunning @janhvikapoor Glorious in an Antique Gold ensemble with Our Maharaja Lion Mask for the @theanimalball in london .. @elephantfamily @manishmalhotraworld #london.

Besides Janhvi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, other Indian celebs at the Animal Ball were famous designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Anita Dongre. Many commented on Janhvi's look and were left impressed by her choice of attire and overall avatar.

Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Films

'Ulajh' is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

Janhvi Kapoor has director Nitesh Tiwari`s film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in a sports drama film Mr and Mrs Maahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film NTR 30 in which she will be seen opposite RRR actor Jr NTR.

Janhvi Kapoor's Love Life

Janhvi Kapoor is these days rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya but the two have not really spoken about their relationship in public. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. The duo have often been spotted together at various events, parties and airports.

Their social media PDA is often noticed by fans.