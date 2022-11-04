Janhvi Kapoor's OOPS moment in a tight blue body-fitted safety-pin gown caught on camera, netizens compare her look with Urfi Javed - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor, whose much-talked about film Mili released in theatres today was busy promoting the venture on possible platforms. And during one such film event, she was clicked wearing a blue body-fitted gown with a thigh-high slit with safety-pins as embellishments. The actress was papped in Mumbai and had an oops moment as her outfit was a little see-through. Netizens were quick to compare her look with Bigg Boss OTT star Urfi Javed, who is known for her bizarre outfits.

JANHVI KAPOOR'S OOPS MOMENT

Janhvi suffered an oops moment with her glamourous and sext gown which was too tight for comfort. Netizens didn't seem too happy with her sartorial choice this time and expressed it in the comments section on social media. Take a look here:

Janhvi Kapoor's last release Good Luck Jerry got her rave review from critics and masses. Now, all eyes are on Mili, which has been produced by her father Boney Kapoor and is a remake of 2019 Malayalam thriller Helen.

Recently, it was reported that Janhvi has purchased a swanky new duplex apartment spread over 8,669 square feet, with a carpet area of 6421 sq ft. The property in Bandra is priced at a whopping Rs 65 crore and has been purchased along with her younger sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor.