Janmashtami 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Kunal Kemmu, Soundarya Rajinikanth and others post wishes

New Delhi: The festival of Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna, is being celebrated in India will fervour. Social media is full of Janmashtami greetings and celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Kunal Kemmu and others also extended their warm wishes.

Sharing a postcard greeting of Lord Krishna, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted in Hindi, "Janmashtami ki anek anek shubhkamnaye".

Veteran actress-turned-politician Hema Malini posted, "It is that time of the year that we wait for eagerly. Yes! It is Janmashtami - celebrating the birth of Krishna who lives in the hearts of the people! Triumph of good over evil is the reason for this avatar as he demolishes the demons & leaves for us the Bhagvad Gita as life truths."

Hema Malini's actress daughter Esha Deol shared adorable pictures with her daughter Radhya from their Janmashtami outing.

Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu used the occasion to share a cute picture of himself from his childhood days. The picture features Kunal dressed as Lord Krishna and he captioned the post as, "Happy Janmashtami to all from the past and the present."

Megastar Rajinikanth's filmmaker daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth shared a picture of herself beside Lord Krishna and Radha's idols and wrote, "We pray to you today and every day our dearest Krishna.. to forever guide, bless and protect us."

Here's wishing our readers a very Happy Janmashtami! Jai Shri Krishna!