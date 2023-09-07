trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659019
JANMASHTAMI 2023

Janmashtami 2023: From Amitabh Bachchan To Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood Celebs Extend Heartwarming Wishes

To add to the fervour of the festival, bollywood celebs have poured love and wishes to their beloved fans. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 01:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Janmashtami 2023: From Amitabh Bachchan To Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood Celebs Extend Heartwarming Wishes Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It's that time of the year again where Lord Krishna's birth is celebrated with fun, vigour, excitement and love. On the holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2023, many Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to express their warm wishes to the fans. 

On the holy festival of 'Janmashtami', people fast and pray on this day for Lord Krishna. Adding to the fervour, 'Dream Girl 2' actress Ananya Panday wished netizens on her Instagram story. 


 

Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "May Lord Krishna bless us all with courage and peace." 

Hrithik Roshan took to his X handle and wrote, “May the love, compassion and tenderness of Shree Krishna enlighten our lives. Happy Krishna Janmashtami, beautiful people.” 

Hema Malini gave a cute glimpse into her celebration, “A brief glimpse into my Janmashtami decorations which I love doing personally every year! I stitch new clothes for Radharani and Krishna and I enjoy adorning them. This is my own personal private pooja in my house. Happy Janmashtami to all.” 

Sidharth Malhotra and Anupam Kher took to their social handles and wished fans.

