Jasmin Bhasin Shares Health Update After Treatment For Corneal Damage: 'Recovering'

New Delhi: The news of television actress Jasmin Bhasin undergoing treatment for corneal damage has left her fans concerned. Jasmin took to her Instagram handle and shared a health update after undergoing treatment for corneal damage. She shared a smiling photo on her Instagram stories and the caption read as, 'Better now and recovering... Thank you for your love and blessings.'

A picture of her with bandages on both eyes is now going viral on social media, amplifying the outpouring of support and well-wishes from her followers.

Have A Look At The Post:

Jasmin Bhasin's Corneal Damage

In an interview with Times of India, Jasmin explained that the issue began on July 17 when she wore lenses for an event. She started experiencing pain, which worsened, eventually leaving her unable to see. 'I was in Delhi for an event on July 17, for which I was getting ready. I don’t know what was wrong with my lenses, but after I wore them, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually got worse. I wanted to rush to a doctor, but since it was a work commitment, I decided to attend the event and then go to the doctor. I wore sunglasses at the event, and the team helped me manage things because, after a point, I couldn’t see anything.' She added.

She added further, 'Doctors have told me that I should recover in the next four-five days, but till then, I need to take good care of my eyes. It's not easy because I can't see, and I am struggling to even sleep due to the pain. Fortunately, I didn't have to postpone any of my work. I hope to recover and get back to work in a few days.'

Jasmin Bhasin debuted in the 2011 Tamil film 'Vaanam' and gained fame with 'Tashan-e-Ishq'. She has appeared in shows like 'Dil Se Dil Tak', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9', 'Naagin 4', and 'Bigg Boss 14'. She has also appeared in films such as 'Karoodpathi', 'Ladies & Gentlemen', 'Honeymoon'.