Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2821487https://zeenews.india.com/people/javed-akhtar-acquitted-in-defamation-case-as-complainant-withdraws-2821487.html
NewsLifestylePeople
JAVED AKHTAR

Javed Akhtar Acquitted In Defamation Case As Complainant Withdraws

Javed Akhtar was acquitted in a defamation case after the complainant withdrew the lawsuit.

|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2024, 10:55 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Javed Akhtar Acquitted In Defamation Case As Complainant Withdraws (Image: x)

Mumbai: A Mumbai court has acquitted veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar in a defamation case against him over his alleged objectionable remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the complainant has withdrawn the case.

Judicial Magistrate (First Class), Mulund, S D Chakkar, on November 8 disposed of the case as withdrawn.

A copy of the order was made available on Monday.

Advocate Santosh Dubey, who claims to be an RSS supporter, filed a complaint against Akhtar before the magistrate court in October 2021 for the offences under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

He had alleged that Akhtar in a television interview unnecessarily dragged the name of the RSS and defamed the Nagpur-based organisation in a "calculated and well planned move".

As per the complaint, Akhtar, in the TV interview, had allegedly drawn parallels between the Taliban and Hindu extremists in the backdrop of the radical outfit seizing power in Afghanistan.

However, Dubey recently filed another plea before the magistrate to withdraw the complaint against Akhtar.

The complainant told the court that the "matter is settled between the parties in mediation" and therefore, he "does not want to prosecute the accused".

Hence, the court acquitted the lyricist and disposed of the case as withdrawn.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK