New Delhi: Javed Akhtar was the first person in Bollywood who openly criticised Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. The writer called the success of Animal dangerous for society and later indulged in a war of words with the filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. And now once again, Javed Akhtar took a jibe at Ranbir Kapoor's Animal dialogue, 'Lick My Shoe'.

Sharing his point of view again in the scene played by Ranbir the protagonist of the film, Javed at an event We Are Yuvaa was asked about the idea of a hero with an angry man is still associated in the south compared to the north in the film industry, to which Javed said," (in the south) bhi dekhiye woh ultimately apna caricature ban raha hai (There also you can see that ultimately he is becoming a caricature of himself)."

He further explained giving an example of Lick My Shoe scene with Triptii Dimri in Animal, "Ab woh man agar hai toh woh hai jiska joota ek aurat chaate. Toh woh angry young man ka ya strong man ka caricature banna shuru ho chuka hai (Now he is the kind of man whose shoe gets licked by a woman. So that caricature of an angry young man or strong man has started)."

Sandeep Reddy had earlier lashed out at Javed Akhtar for criticising his film with an example of Mirzapur produced by his son and Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar. Javed Akhtar slammed the filmmaker back and said,” In 53 years of my career, he could not find one film, one script, one scene, one dialogue, one song. So he had to go to my son's office and find a TV serial, which is neither acted, directed, or written by Farhan. 53 years ke career mein tum kuch bhi nahi nikaal paye. What a shame”.

We wonder if this latest comment made by Javed Akhtar once again starts the war of words between him and Vanga all over again.