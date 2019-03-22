हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar shocked to find his name on 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic poster, claims he never wrote any songs

'PM Narendra Modi' biopic is produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi.

Javed Akhtar shocked to find his name on &#039;PM Narendra Modi&#039; biopic poster, claims he never wrote any songs

New Delhi: Renowned lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar took to his Twitter handle and expressed his shock over finding his name on the poster of 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic. The noted songwriter claimed that he has not written any songs for the Omung Kumar directorial.

Javed wrote on Twitter along with sharing the movie poster: “Am shocked to find my name on the poster of this film. Have not written any songs for it !.”

'PM Narendra Modi' biopic has been helmed by 'Mary Kom' fame director Omung Kumar and stars Vivek Oberoi in the titular role of PM Modi. The movie will hit the screens on April 12, 2019.

The makers have not yet responded to Akhtar's claims.

This is the first time that Vivek will be seen in a biopic. The first look poster of the ambitious venture was first unveiled on January 7, 2019.

There is a lot of interest amongst the viewers to watch the life journey of the Prime Minister on 70mm screens. The movie stars actors like Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht, Rajendra Gupta, Zarina Wahab and several others.

'PM Narendra Modi' biopic is produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi.

 

Javed AkhtarPM Narendra Modipm narendra modi biopicVivek OberoiOmung Kumar
