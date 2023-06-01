Jawaani Hai Deewani Turns 10: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur And Kalki Reunite For The Perfect Picture

All you Bollywood buffs out there, brace yourselves for a blast from the past as we take a wild trip down memory lane. “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,” one of the most popular films of 2013, completed 10 years yesterday, and boy, does time fly! This has left fans nostalgic as they recalled the iconic characters and someone unforgettable dialogues from the film.

To mark the occasion, director Ayan Mukerji pulled off a delightful surprise. He managed to summon the entire star-studded squad back together for an epic reunion. Yes, you heard it right! Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, and even producer Karan Johar himself, along with the fashion designer Manish Malhotra, graced the starry reunion.

Ayan took to Instagram and dropped some drool-worthy snapshots of the reunion, leaving us craving for more. In the first picture, our beloved “Bunny, Naina, Avi, and Aditi” strike a pose, beaming with happiness as they capture the moment in a glorious selfie. If that wasn't enough to make your heart skip a beat, the second picture brings everyone together, merging the magic of friendship and stardom into a single frame.

Check it out:

As soon as those epic reunion photos went online, fans went into a frenzy, unable to contain their excitement. A user wrote, “We didn’t know we needed this but we needed it," while another commented, "The REUNION we actually needed."

A third user summed it up perfectly, saying, “Feels like yesterday. 10 years of YJHD.” The sentiment resonated with another fan who wrote, “A decade of my comfort film.”

The excitement didn't stop there! Deepika Padukone, who brought Naina Talwar to life, also shared the pictures on Instagram and captioned it with her character’s famous dialogue, “Memories are like a box of sweets. Once you open it, you cannot stop at one-Naina Talwar”

Notably, the post came just a day after Ayan shared a long note expressing his emotions about the film as he called YJHD his “second child and a piece of his heart and soul.”

“Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me!” a part of his post read.

“Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” is a story of friendships, relationships, and a lot of emotions. Made under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the Ayan Mukerji-directed movie still remains a fan favourite. The film revolves around the lives of four friends — Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor), Naina (Deepika Padukone), Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur), and Aditi (Kalki Koechlin), who go on a trip to Manali, only to later part ways before reuniting at Aditi’s marriage years later.