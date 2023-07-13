Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up On Atlee, ‘Vijay Sir, Allu Arjun Ji’ And ‘Rajni Sir’

hah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the country. He has a massive fan following, and people love him for his charming and charismatic personality. Currently, the superstar is in the news for the prevue of his highly anticipated film, Jawan. The prevue took the internet by storm, and it garnered more than 100 million views on YouTube. Shah Rukh Khan is often seen interacting with his fans on Twitter through his #AskSRK sessions, where he replies to tweets that are posted by people. In one recent tweet, Shah Rukh Khan talked about his love for South Indian films and how they helped him prepare for his character in Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan mentions South superstars on #AskSRK

Shah Rukh Khan often replies to his fans on Twitter during his #AskSRK session. During the session, one of the users asked him if he watched a lot of South Indian films to prepare for the role. In response, Shah Rukh Khan said that his love for South Indian actors and their films have helped him understand the language of the world that they create in their films.



Shah Rukh Khan said, "I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too. #Jawan"

Netizens went crazy after Shah Rukh Khan took the names of various South Indian superstars. They went to the comment section and praised him.

One of the users wrote, "VIJAY - SRK - AA- Rajni..what a combo if they make a movie together.”

Another user commented, "My two all time favourite @alluarjun Anna & @iamsrk sir #JawanPreveu #Pushpa2TheRule"

Jawan’s prevue crosses 100 million views in 24 hours

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is set to hit theatres on September 7. Recently, the makers released the prevue of the film, and it became a massive hit. Reportedly, it garnered 100 million views in 24 hours. The prevue was released in three languages – Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. The film is directed by South India’s star director Atlee and has SRK, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The prevue has stirred excitement for the film, and SRK’s fans are eagerly waiting for Jawan’s release.