Amitabh Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's coronavirus COVID-19 antigen test comes negative, swab test report awaited

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan have been diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus. They are admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital and informed everyone about the illness through social media. 

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan have been diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus. They are currently undergoing treatment for the same at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital and informed everyone about the illness through social media. 

Here's what the father-son tweeted: 

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that only Amitabh and Abhishek are COVID-19 positive and rest in the family and staff have tested negative and are in isolation.

Reportedly, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other staff members' coronavirus antigen test came negative, while the report of swab test is still awaited.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told Zee News, "Only Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's corona report has come as of now. Their family members, staff, drivers etc have been tested for the deadly virus at Nanavati Hospital and the reports are expected to come tomorrow (July 12)."

Soon after the news broke online, fans and film fraternity have flooded the internet with 'get well soon' wishes. 

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan's debut digital web-show 'Breathe' season 2 released on the OTT platform. In fact, he was seen visiting the dubbing studio in Andheri, Mumbai.

Here's wishing them a speedy recovery!

 

 

