Jeh Adorably Calls Saif Ali Khan ‘Abba’ As The Pataudi Family Return From New Year Vacation

Mumbai: The Pataudi family always manages to make headlines with their airport appearances, and their return from a New Year vacation was no exception. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their sons, Taimur and Jeh, in tow. However, it was Jeh’s adorable moment with his father that melted hearts across the internet.

In a heartwarming video circulating online, Saif was seen holding both Taimur and Jeh’s hands while Kareena walked slightly ahead of them, showcasing her signature diva stride. As the family made their way through the airport, little Jeh could be heard adorably calling his father “Abba.”

Fans were quick to express their love for the sweet moment, with many commenting on how Jeh’s affectionate term for Saif highlighted the close bond they share. One fan wrote, “Jeh saying ‘Abba’ is the cutest thing on the internet today!” Another commented, “This family is pure goals, and Jeh is the cherry on top.”

The clip of Jeh calling Saif “Abba” quickly went viral, with fans gushing over the adorable moment. Many pointed out how grounded the Pataudi family remains despite their star power. Comments like, “Saif is such a hands-on dad, and it shows,” and “Jeh is such a papa’s boy!” flooded social media.

The Pataudis, known for their impeccable style, kept their airport looks casual yet chic. Saif opted for a plain blue t-shirt and jeans, while Kareena donned a comfortable yet stylish ensemble. Taimur and Jeh, as usual, stole the show with their cuteness, wearing coordinated outfits perfect for travel.

Both Saif and Kareena have often been praised for their parenting style, balancing their busy schedules while ensuring their children have a normal upbringing. The couple has previously spoken about their efforts to teach their kids the importance of family values and respect for tradition.