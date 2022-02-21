हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

Jeh Ali Khan turns 1, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's son dances his heart out in this unseen video: Watch

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son Jeh Ali Khan on February 21, 2016. Their first son Taimur Ali Khan was born on December 20, 2016.

Jeh Ali Khan turns 1, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan&#039;s son dances his heart out in this unseen video: Watch
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second son Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh turned one today (February 21) and celebrating the occasion, her mom and actress took to Instagram and posted a sweet birthday wish for the little one. She shared a candid picture of her firstborn Taimur with Jeh. In the image, the brothers can be seen crawling on the floor.

Giving the picture a hilarious touch, Kareena captioned it as, "Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today..let's explore the world together ...ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere...Happy birthday My Jeh baba...My life #Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond."

Saif Ali Khan's sister and Jeh's aunt Soha Ali Khan too shared adorable birthday wish for the little munchkin and dropped a video showing the toddler enjoying and dancing. The video shows Jeh having a gala time and shaking his leg to the tune. Sharing the video, Soha penned down a note that read, "What? It’s my first birthday !! #happybirthday Jeh baba". Take a look at her post below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Doting momma Kareena also shared some adorable birthday posts for her little one. Along with a picture of Jeh with his elder brother Taimur, she also shared a picture of Jeh with his daddy Saif. "Ok Abba will follow too. I love you #MyBoys #Forever #MyTigers."

Karisma Kapoor also posted a picture with Jeh on his special day and captioned the post, "Happy 1st birthday to J baba Love you mostest our bundle of joy #babyJ #happybirthday #familyfirst".

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son Jeh Ali Khan on February 21, 2016. Their first son Taimur Ali Khan was born on December 20, 2016.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kareena KapoorJehJehangir Ali KhanAnil KapoorTaimur Ali KhanKareena Kapoor photos
Next
Story

Anil Kapoor to work with son Harsh Varrdhan for ‘Thar’- See PICS!

Must Watch

PT6M15S

UP Election 2022: Priyanka Vadra made an absurd statement, called terrorism an issue of meaningless.