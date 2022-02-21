Jeh Ali Khan turns 1, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's son dances his heart out in this unseen video: Watch

NEW DELHI: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second son Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh turned one today (February 21) and celebrating the occasion, her mom and actress took to Instagram and posted a sweet birthday wish for the little one. She shared a candid picture of her firstborn Taimur with Jeh. In the image, the brothers can be seen crawling on the floor.

Giving the picture a hilarious touch, Kareena captioned it as, "Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today..let's explore the world together ...ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere...Happy birthday My Jeh baba...My life #Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond."

Saif Ali Khan's sister and Jeh's aunt Soha Ali Khan too shared adorable birthday wish for the little munchkin and dropped a video showing the toddler enjoying and dancing. The video shows Jeh having a gala time and shaking his leg to the tune. Sharing the video, Soha penned down a note that read, "What? It’s my first birthday !! #happybirthday Jeh baba". Take a look at her post below:

Doting momma Kareena also shared some adorable birthday posts for her little one. Along with a picture of Jeh with his elder brother Taimur, she also shared a picture of Jeh with his daddy Saif. "Ok Abba will follow too. I love you #MyBoys #Forever #MyTigers."

Karisma Kapoor also posted a picture with Jeh on his special day and captioned the post, "Happy 1st birthday to J baba Love you mostest our bundle of joy #babyJ #happybirthday #familyfirst".

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son Jeh Ali Khan on February 21, 2016. Their first son Taimur Ali Khan was born on December 20, 2016.

