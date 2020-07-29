Jennifer Aniston on getting Emmy nod for first time in 11 years

Los Angeles: Actress Jennifer Aniston is ecstatic to get nominated for an Emmy award for the first time in 11 years.

Aniston received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, for her portrayal of Alex Levy in "The Morning Show". She was last nominated in 2009 for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, for a spot she did on "30 Rock".

Aniston shared her delight through an Instagram post, which featured several behind-the-scenes pictures from the show's set, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"What a morning waking up to this news! I am so proud of my @themorningshow family. This team worked so, so hard to make the best show we possibly could, and I am truly honored to be a part of it. Thanks for this acknowledgement and congratulations to EVERYONE," Aniston posted.

"Now, I'm just gonna have to figure out what MASK I'M GONNA WEAR," she added at the end.

In the first picture, Aniston is seen behind monitors with some of the crew of "The Morning Show", along with television broadcast journalist Diane Sawyer.

Other photos feature one of the show's directors, the veteran Mimi Leder, working with Aniston behind the scenes.

The last two images in the post were a cast photo, including Aniston's co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Karen Pittman, Billy Crudup, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Nestor Carbonell.

The Emmy Awards 2020 are set to take place on September 20 and likely to be a virtual event because of the ongoing pandemic.