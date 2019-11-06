close

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston shares her ''Jen in Black'' avatar!

While the 50-year-old is on the globe tour for her Apple TV+ show 'The Morning Show', she took out time to post a picture of her in an appealing and elegant floor touching black gown.

Jennifer Aniston shares her &#039;&#039;Jen in Black&#039;&#039; avatar!
Image Credits: Instagram/Jennifer Aniston

Washington: It's not even a month to her Instagram debut, but 'Friends' alum Jennifer Aniston sure knows how to cheer up her online fans!

While the 50-year-old is on the globe tour for her Apple TV+ show 'The Morning Show', she took out time to post a picture of her in an appealing and elegant floor touching black gown.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jen in Black

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

Aniston accessorised the plunging open-back gown with a simple black clutch, as is seen in the image captured from behind. ''Jen in Black,'' Aniston captioned with a cheeky play on the Will Smith-starrer 'Men in Black'.

Last month, Aniston officially joined the Instagram world by sharing a 'Friends' reunion selfie with costars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

The picture marked the very first time they all have been papped together since the beloved NBC sitcom ended in 2004.

Aniston's Instagram debut was no simple affair. She racked up 12.5 million followers within two days and also set a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach one million followers.

While opening about her stint at the social media platform on The Jimmy Kimmel Live! show earlier, Aniston revealed, "I'm the most reluctant person to ever join Instagram. It's kind of crazy." 

 

