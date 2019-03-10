Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez get engaged

Los Angeles: Music icon Jennifer Lopez and retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez are engaged after two years of dating.

The stars, who often document their relationship milestones on social media, took to Instagram on Saturday night to share the news, reports foxnews.com.

"She said yes," Rodriguez said in a post showing JLo`s hand with a huge engagement ring.

The actress and singer shared the same post.

The pair officially celebrated their two-year anniversary on February 4, and Rodriguez shared a heartfelt message on the occasion.

"Only 730 days which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words," Rodriguez wrote at the time.

The engagement comes just a day after Rodriguez posted a message on his Instagram story about soulmates.

"A soulmate isn`t someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be," the message read.

Lopez and Rodriguez first met at Shea Stadium in Queens back in 2005 when she stopped to shake the athlete`s hand before the first pitch.