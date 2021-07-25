हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck make their relationship Instagram official

 On the occasion of her birthday, singer Jennifer Lopez made her relationship with actor Ben Affleck official.

New Delhi: On the occasion of her birthday, singer Jennifer Lopez made her relationship with actor Ben Affleck official.

Taking to Instagram, Lopez posted a string of pictures from her birthday celebrations, and in one of the images, one can see Lopez and Ben kissing each other. However, she didn't tag him.

"5 2...what it do," Lopez captioned the post, leaving netizens in awe of the couple.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Dann...legit made my jaw drop," a social media user commented.

"I love that you made it official the best way possible," another one wrote.

As per CNN, Lopez and Ben had first dated each other 19 years ago. The two nearly got married and split in 2004 after being together for over a year. After parting ways, Ben married actress Jennifer Garner. His relationship with Garner didn't survive long as they officially divorced in 2017. 

 

