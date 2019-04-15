Jessica Biel posts a heart-touching video for Justin Timberlake

Washington DC: Jessica Biel recently posted a video on Instagram, to pay an emotional tribute to her husband Justin Timberlake, as he wrapped up his `Man of the Woods tour` on Saturday.

While expressing her love for Justin in a heart-touching Instagram video, she said, "Hey Tennessee kid. I`m being quiet because you`re in the next room. It`s your last show; it`s the last Man of the Woods show tonight. And I would say that I`m so proud of you but I feel like that`s the understatement of the century and that somehow that I take ownership to what you`ve done this past year and a half."

The 37-year-old actor who shot the video backstage at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, went on to say, "I just am in absolute awe of you every night to see you up there in your glory, doing what you`ve been put on this Earth to do."

"You inspire me, you inspire Silas," she added, referencing the couple`s 4-year-old son.

"You inspire everyone around you -- all of your fans, all of your friends and family -- to work as hard and as with so much passion as you do. You are truly a sight to behold. I`m so happy that you`re going to get some time off. I`m so happy for you and for us."

She concluded the video saying, "And I`m also, I`m so sad that I won`t be able to see you up there again for a while,".

"You make my heart burst with joy and love when I see you doing your thing, baby. I`m your No. 1 fan, I love you."Biel, who held back her tears towards the end of her message, wrapped up her selfie video with a heartfelt congratulations, which have won her hearts all over.