Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o starrer 355 to release in January 2021

Universal Pictures has finalised the release date of Jessica Chastain-starrer spy thriller '355' and it is all set to hit the big screens on January 15, 2021.

The film, also starring Lupita Nyong'o, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing, is being helmed by Simon Kinberg who has co-written the script with Theresa Rebeck, reported Variety.

The film revolves around Chastain, Nyong'o, Cruz and Fan, who play spies from international agencies around the world. These women must bond together, overcoming their suspicions and conflicts, to use all their talents and training to stop an event from occurring that could push the world into chaos.

Along the way, these strangers and enemies become comrades and friends, and a new faction is formed - code-named '355' (a name they adopt from the first female spy in the American Revolution).

Chastain along with Kelly Carmichael for Chastain's Freckle Films and Kinberg for his Genre Films is bankrolling the film. It is executive produced by Richard Hewitt.

The idea of this film was proposed by Chastain while she was working with Kinberg on the latest X-Men movie 'Dark Phoenix'.

However, the film suffered a major setback when a whistleblower accused Bingbing of tax evasion. She then stepped out of the limelight in her home country China and admitted to wrongdoing on social media.

'355' will mark her first big-screen role post the scandal.