JOHN ABRAHAM

John Abraham Struggled To Get Work For 4 Years After Declared His Career Was Finished

John Abraham talks about how he dealt with the industry when he was told he was finished.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 04:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
John Abraham Struggled To Get Work For 4 Years After Declared His Career Was Finished (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: John Abraham is a self-made star, he has created his niche by doing action films and in his last release Pathaan he was just as smashing as ever and gave a tough fight to Shah Rukh Khan. But there was a time when John Abraham struggled to get work.

Johan faced a downfall in his career and things didn't work in his favour where several articles were written about him that his career was finished.

John who will be seen next in Vedaa along with Bollywood actress Sharvari speaks about the time that how the articles about his finished career made him struggle to get work for four long years.

Watch The Interview Here: 

In his interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, John said, "Because the movies I was doing and the movies I was watching, I was not happy (with them). I wanted to change things… Everybody’s life has an X and a Y axis. A Z axis came into my life. Suddenly, people started seeing me as more than just a bulky guy. They began to believe that I had brains, too. They realised that I can make different kinds of films, like Vicky Donor, Parmanu, Batla House… The first defining point in my life was Jism, then Dhoom, and then when I became a producer."

John added that he didn't get work for 4 years before Parmanu, and here's how he dealt with it, "Yes, I’m always happy. I’m never insecure. Before Parmanu, when I didn’t work for four years, a lot of newcomers came into the industry. I was told I’m done, I’m finished, I’m out. When Parmanu was released, I didn’t even understand if I was in or out. It worked. Just keep working. Even when I was ‘free’, I never stopped working. Just work hard, people will see your honesty.".

John Abraham has come a long way and indeed any outsider can take inspiration from the star on survival.

