John Cena

John Cena spotted in prosthetic make-up

A lot of pictures are doing the rounds on the Internet in which John is seen sporting a big beard, wig, beer belly and prosthetics.

John Cena spotted in prosthetic make-up

Los Angeles: Actor-wrestler John Cena will be seen in a new avatar for the prank series, "The Substitute".

A lot of pictures are doing the rounds on the Internet in which John is seen sporting a big beard, wig, beer belly and prosthetics.

According to "eonline.com", John used a full costume and prosthetics to transform into three different camp counselors all in the name of pranking campers. He was a quirky environmentalist, a fearful fire safety expert and a CPR instructor with an unusual best friend.

The show will premiere on October 4.

On the film front, John will feature in "Playing With Fire" and "Fast & Furious 9".

 

John CenaProstheticmakeupThe Substitute
