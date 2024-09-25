Advertisement
JANHVI KAPOOR

Jr. NTR Praises Janhvi Kapoor: 'The First Shot, She Came And She Gave, She Just Killed It'

The film stars Janhvi Kapoor alongside NTR Jr., Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles and will hit theatres on September 27, 2024. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 08:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jr. NTR Praises Janhvi Kapoor: 'The First Shot, She Came And She Gave, She Just Killed It' (Image: @Janhvikapoor/ Instagram)

New Delhi: As Janhvi Kapoor gears up for the release of her highly anticipated film, 'Devara -Part 1', excitement grows among fans with each passing day. The hit songs 'Daavudi' and 'Chuttamalle' have dominated the music charts, showcasing her glamour and mesmerizing on-screen presence. The film marks Janhvi's Tollywood debut, adding excitement to this high-octane project

Jr. NTR has spoken candidly about her journey during filming. He noted, “I could see that when she came to the location, sir. And she was hungry. She was hungry to give her best.”

He elaborated on her initial nervousness, describing the challenges she faced: “There was so much of unpredictability in her. She didn’t understand... there was this fear of dancing, there was this fear of acting, the fear of adjusting, the fear of lines.”

NTR praised her growth, stating, “The first shot, she came and she gave. She just killed it. With so much pressure, it was a delight seeing her open up on camera.”

 Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with a presentation by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor alongside NTR Jr., Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. 

'Devara: Part 1' will hit theatres on September 27, 2024. 

 

