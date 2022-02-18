Just Married! Vikrant Massey ties the knot with Sheetal Thakur, check out their FIRST photo!

NEW DELHI: The wait if finally over. Vikrant Massey has finally tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur on Friday.

The pictures are going viral on social media as several fan pages have shared the pics of newlywed on their Instagram handle.

In the pictures, Vikrant can be seen in white sherwani, paired with pink safa (turban) while his bride opted for a red lehenga.

In the viral pictures, the newlyweds can be seen sitting in the mandap and in other pictures they are seen posing with their family members.

Earlier in the day, their haldi ceremony video was also going viral on social media.

For the unversed, in 2019, Vikrant Massey had got engaged to Sheetal Thakur in a private Roka ceremony which he confirmed to a news portal back then. Their marriage got delayed due to pandemic.

Vikrant was first seen in the TV show Balika Vadhu. He later played the lead role in Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, Qubool Hai and Dharam Veer among others.

He made his Bollywood debut in Vikramaditya Motwane's Lootera (2013) and went on to star in Death in the Gunj, popular web series Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, Criminal Justice and Made In Heaven among others.

Vikrant Massey was seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. He also starred with Yami Gautam in Ginny Weds Sunny and was recently seen in Haseen Dillruba with Taapsee Pannu.