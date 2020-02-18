Justin Bieber explains why he's in no rush to have kids

Los Angeles: Pop star Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Baldwin are taking it slow to start a family.

The two got married in 2018 and are not interested in rushing to have children, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"(We'll have kids) in due time... (I want to) go on tour, be married, enjoy travelling with just us, build more of our relationship," Bieber said during an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

Bieber has recently spoken about the work he is putting into his marriage with Baldwin to make their union the best it can be.

"Being married is so awesome, I'm telling you. But don't get it twisted, marriage is not easy," the 25-year-old said during a Q&A session with fans in London last week, February 11.

He added: "It's something you got to work for (sic). If marriage was easy, everyone would do it really fast. Everyone would just do it."