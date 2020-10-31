हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber opens up about being 'suicidal': The pain was consistent

The 26-year-old singer said his faith gave him the "overwhelming confidence" to recover.

Justin Bieber opens up about being &#039;suicidal&#039;: The pain was consistent

Los Angeles: Pop star Justin Bieber has revealed that he has experienced suicidal thoughts in the past.

The singer opened up about his mental health struggles in his latest YouTube Originals documentary "Justin Bieber: Next Chapter".

"There was times where I was really, really suicidal. Like, man is this pain ever going to go away? It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent.

"I was just suffering, right? So, I'm just like, man, I would rather not feel this than feel this," Bieber said in the documentary, which released on Friday.

The 26-year-old singer said his faith gave him the "overwhelming confidence" to recover.

"I had no idea that this life would take me by storm. I had no idea that I would just get sucked up by all of this stuff," he added.

Bieber also urged his fans to seek help if they ever feel "lonely".

"I just would encourage people, like, 'Hey, if you're feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud.' There's a freedom in that. I could have avoided a lot of pain."

Post the release of the documentary, he also took to Twitter to give his fans an update about his mental health.

"The last 8 months have been a time for growth. Happy and healthy," he tweeted. 

 

Tags:
Justin BieberSuicidejustin bieber mental healthMental healthHollywood
Next
Story

Did you know Kubbra Sait gatecrashed Ranveer-Deepika wedding 'with an invitation'?
  • 81,37,119Confirmed
  • 1,21,641Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,44,00,318Confirmed
  • 11,73,270Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M31S

Chunaavi Choupal : What are the needs and demands of Sitamarhi voters