Jyotiba Phule Death Anniversary: Life and contribution of the social reformer; the man who fought for the rights of women

Jyotiba Phule: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, also known as Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, was a pioneer in the area of women's education. He spent a great deal of time-fighting societal issues as a revolutionary, writer, philosopher, and humanitarian. He was known for speaking out against caste oppression. Jyotiba Phule was born on April 11, 1827, in Pune, Maharashtra.

Along with his wife, Savitribai Phule, he is most well-known for his contributions towards the education of women and oppressed castes. This article aims to give a broad overview of his beliefs and principles, as well as his contributions to social welfare and the legacy he left behind.

Early life

Phule belonged to the Mali caste, which the varna system categorised as Shudra. His family were involved in agriculture and gardening. At that time, Peshwa Baji Rao II, the leader of the state, commissioned his family to work as florists for them, giving rise to the surname Phule (flower-man).

Due to his sharp mind and high intellect, Jyotirao was sent to a Scottish Mission High School, an English-medium school.

Uplifting women and the rights of women

Inspired by the book "The Rights of Man" by Thomas Paine, Phule came to the realisation that education was the only means of freeing and uplifting oppressed minorities. He taught his wife, and the two of them later co-founded the first school for girls that wasn't operated by missionaries.

Before the word "intersectional feminism" emerged, Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule embodied it by identifying the various ways in which societal oppressions interact and fight to elevate individuals. They also opened their school to girls from all castes, religions, and socioeconomic statuses.

Contributions to social welfare

Phule opposed child marriage strongly and supported widow remarriage because he understood that these practices were oppressive to women. In 1863, he launched a campaign for widow remarriage and established an infanticide prevention centre that served as a secure location for pregnant widows to give birth and stay to care for their newborns.

Ten years later, he and his wife adopted their son from this place as well.

Jyotiba Phule's legacy

Mahatma Phule was one of the three biggest influences Dr B.R. Ambedkar acknowledged as being the most significant in shaping our nation's constitution and one of its greatest inspirations.

Phule's novels and writings are still widely read today because they continue to serve as an inspiration to individuals who want to work for the liberation of the oppressed and fight against oppressive systems.