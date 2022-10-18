K-pop band BTS to serve in military, reunion likely in 2025

New Delhi: Popular Korean boy band BTS will go off on mandatory military service, starting. Their agency announced many details and fans are going gaga over them. They will be starting shortly with the oldest member Jin.

BTS military service

Jin, aged 29, has put off his service for as long as he can. This means that he will stay for nearly two years out of the public eye - when he turns 30 in December.

Official announcement

HYBE, the management group of BTS said, "Jin will cancel the request to delay enlistment in late October 2022 and follow the Military Manpower Administration's relevant procedures for enlistment."

They added that all other members will also serve the mandatory military duty according to their respective plans.

"Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment," Bighit Music said in a separate statement.

BTS Army

As soon as the news hit the internet, the BTS army went crazy. They tweeted and retweeted the news and screamed, 'We will wait for you.'

Jin will return after two years, which is in 2025. While one of them wrote, '2025 we will wait for you. The trust between us will remain the same but love , ofcourse the love will increase with number of days. We have the bond that’ll be same over the years,no matter what you’ll do we’ll support you always And as we know time flies,this 2 yrs will too.' Twitter is flooded with such tweets now.

South Korean military service

All able-bodied men in South Korea aged between 18 and 28 must serve in the military for between 18 and 21 months as part of efforts to defend against nuclear-armed North Korea.

K-pop boy band BTS

BTS became a worldwide sensation with their upbeat hits and social campaigns aimed at empowering youth since the start. They debuted in the industry in year 2013 and have been ruling over millions of hearts.