New Delhi: Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's highly objectionable Kaali film poster showing the goddess with a cigarette in hand has landed her in trouble. After facing several FIRs against her and massive outrage from people online, the famous Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata has strongly opposed the depiction on the poster.

DAKSHINESWAR KALI TEMPLE REACTS TO KAALI POSTER ROW

On the official Twitter handle, the Dakshineswar Temple authorities wrote: We are all worshipers of Maa Kali. Holding a cigarette in his hand is hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community. In many places, maa is given alcohol and goats are sacrificed. But holding a cig is highly reprehensible. We are strongly opposed to it. #KaaliPosterControversy

We are all worshipers of Maa Kali. Holding a cigarette in his hand is hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community.

In many places, maa is given alcohol and goats are sacrificed. But holding a cig is highly reprehensible. We are strongly opposed to it.#KaaliPosterControversy — Dakshineswar Kali Temple (@KaliTempleKol) July 6, 2022

As we said before, we still say that there are many places where worship is done with wine, that is the rule there. But what is shown in the much-discussed poster is never acceptable. The Dakshineshwar Kali Temple strongly condemned the incident. We made our position clear.

As we said before, we still say that there are many places where worship is done with wine, that is the rule there. But what is shown in the much-discussed poster is never acceptable. The Dakshineshwar Kali Temple strongly condemned the incident.

We made our position clear. — Dakshineswar Kali Temple (@KaliTempleKol) July 7, 2022

WHAT IS KAALI FILM POSTER CONTROVERSY?

Leena Manimekalai's documentary 'Kaali' poster showed the goddess smoking a cigarette and holding an LGBTQ flag. A huge ruckus erupted after it went viral online. The filmmaker on Thursday said she does not feel safe 'anywhere at this moment. "It feels like the whole nation, that has now deteriorated from the largest democracy to the largest hate machine' wants to censor me. I do not feel safe anywhere at this moment," Manimekalai wrote while tagging The Guardian and sharing an interview she has given to the British newspaper. Since the controversy began last week, Manimekalai, her family and collaborators have received threats from more than 200,000 accounts online, according to PTI.

In her interview to The Guardian, she dismissed claims that her film is disrespectful to the goddess or to Hinduism. She said she had been raised as a Hindu in Tamil Nadu but is now an atheist.

Twitter has pulled down Manimekalai's tweet from last week in which she shared the poster of the documentary. It was replaced by a message from Twitter that read, "This Tweet from @LeenaManimekali has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand."

The Aga Khan Museum in Toronto which was supposed to show Kaali at an event expressed regret and has removed the documentary from its list of films being presented. Kaali was showcased as part of the 'Under the Tent' project at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto.

(With PTI inputs)