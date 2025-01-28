Kabir Khan Reacts To Being Muslim As He Visits Mahakumbh For A Holy Bath

Mumbai: The grand Mahakumbh, reportedly happening after 144 years, has captivated the nation, drawing people from all walks of life, including celebrities. Held in Prayagraj, this once-in-a-lifetime event sees millions flocking to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge.

Notably, it isn’t just Hindu devotees attending this sacred festival. Director Kabir Khan, known for his iconic films, was spotted in Prayagraj to witness the event firsthand. Speaking to ANI, Kabir shared his perspective on the significance of Mahakumbh, emphasizing its universal appeal. “No matter if you are Hindu or Muslim, Mahakumbh is a part of our country’s rich culture. Everyone should come and experience it if they feel drawn to it,” he said.

Kabir’s statement highlights the inclusivity of Mahakumbh as a cultural phenomenon that transcends religious boundaries. His visit to the event was welcomed by many as a gesture of unity and respect for India’s diverse traditions.

Apart from Kabir Khan, several other notable personalities have made their way to Prayagraj to participate in this historic event. Bollywood choreographer Remo D’Souza, industrialist Anil Ambani, Hollywood sensation Chris Martin and other prominent figures were also spotted taking the holy dip, adding to the event’s grandeur.

The Mahakumbh stands as a testament to India’s spiritual and cultural diversity, drawing crowds of all faiths who come together to celebrate this remarkable tradition. Kabir Khan’s presence and remarks have further highlighted the inclusive spirit of the festival, making it a shared experience for all.