Kacha Badam Sensation Anjali Arora Dances in Red Hot Lehenga Choli On Honey Singh's Kudi Chamkeeli Viral Song - Watch

New Delhi: Internet sensation Anjali Arora is known for her viral posts and trends on social media. She recently shared a video where she can be seen grooving to Yo Yo Honey Singh's new song Kudi Chamkeeli from Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee film. Anjali danced to the track in a sizzling red hot lehenga choli set setting the stage on fire.

Kudi Chamkeeli has been sung, written and composed by Honey for Selfiee. The desi rapper also made a cameo in the music video alongside Akshay Kumar and his co-star Diana Penty. Coming back to Anjali, a few days back she grooved to Cameroonian-American singer Libianca Fonji's song 'People' wearing a short skater dress. The home video garnered a lot of attention online and many of her fans commented on it.

She has over 12.2 million followers on Instagram alone and often shares updates about her projects, music videos and other stuff. Anjali shot to fame after her video on Kacha Badam became an instant hit on social media.

Sometime back she recreated Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang song moves and shared her video dancing to the sizzling number.

Anjali Arora was first seen in Lock Upp - a reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Digital content creator shot to fame with her dance video of the Kacha Badam song. However, recently she made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online.

The private video went viral and many assumed that the girl in it is Anjali, however, looks like that's not the case. Later, breaking her silence on the alleged intimate video leak, Anjali Arora while talking to Siddharth Kanan, spoke about it. She revealed such things affect her and her family.