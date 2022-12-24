Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii's Pallavi aka Shweta Kawaatra blasts airlines for misplacing her luggage, 'rude behaviour', says 'was stranded for over 30 hours'

New Delhi: Popular TV show Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii's Pallavi aka Shweta Kawaatra took to her Instagram Stories recently and shared her harrowing experience with an airlines. Sharing a video from New York, Shweta said, "Alright, so we travelled Lufthansa from Mumbai, had a transit at Munich where our flights got cancelled. We got stuck there, stranded for over 26-30 hours with my child. Nobody was there to help us and they expected us to stand in a five to six km line full of people to ask any questions."

The TV actress added, "If at all the staff was available at the first class centre where I went they drove me and my daughter out from that place. They were very very rude. They refused to even hear what I wanted to ask. It's been harrowing. We spent our night at the airport. Then we were promised that our luggage is going to go with us on the next flight we take, which didn't happen. It has been now seven days since we have been in New York and we haven't received our luggage, four pieces of luggage. It's really been crazy."

Shweta captioned the post, "Disappointing experience with Lufthansa. Rude inconsiderate staff. 7 days and our bags still haven’t been found by @lufthansa. Hope we get our bags before we go back to India @lufthansa.city.center @lufthansacargoag @lhtechnik @lufthansaviews."

This is not the first time that a celebrity has called out an airlines for misplacing the luggage. Recently, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan also went vocal about slamming Saudi Airlines for misplacing one of her bags.

Shweta Kawaatra is a famous face on television who featured in several shows became a household name with Ekta Kapoor's Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Other shows in which she was seen in pivotal parts include Ghar Ek Mandir, Kkusum, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Saat Phere, Kumkum, Baal Veer, Adaalat among others.

Besides daily soaps, she starred in reality shows such as Fear Factor India, and Nach Baliye 2 respectively.