Kajal Aggarwal marries Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai, inside wedding pics crash internet!

New Delhi: South sensation Kajal Aggarwal married businessman Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai's plush Taj Hotel on October 30, 2020. The duo's fairytale wedding was a private affair with family and close friends in attendance.

Several fan clubs have shared first pictures of the beautiful couple and needless to say that the photo diary has gone viral. Take a look:

Dressed in a stunning lehenga with bespoke jewellery, actress Kajal Aggarwal looked ethereal. Complementing her, Gautam Kitchlu too looked like a royal groom standing by her side.

Earlier, Kajal and Gautam's Haldi, as well as Mehndi ceremony pictures, flooded the internet.

Some days back Kajal Aggarwal had announced her wedding with businessman Guatam Kitchlu on social media. The good news came as a sweet surprise to one and all and Kajal had managed to keep her personal life well-guarded all this while.

As soon as Kajal made the announcement, several celebs and fans of the actress congratulated her.

Kajal has a packed work calendar with Mosagallu, Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Hey Sinamika, Indian 2, Paris Paris, That is Mahalakshmi keeping her busy this year and 2021.

Congratulations to the fabulous couple!