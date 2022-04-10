New Delhi: ‘Singham’ actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting her first baby with husband Gautam Kitchlu, shared a splendid photo of herself in a blush pink gown with a dramatic trail attached to it. The first time mom-to-be can be seen caressing her baby bump with one hand and holding the trail with the other. Kajal penned a long-heartfelt note along with the photo that read, “Let’s face it, preparing for motherhood can be beautiful, but messy. One moment you feel like you have everything under control, while the next moment, you’re so drained, you wonder how you’re going to manage making it to bedtime! And within these days, weeks, and months of loving our children and our partners, sometimes we forget that this accumulation of emotions (joy, sadness, anxiety, heartbreak) are what piece together our unique stories and make them ours!”

Earlier she shared gorgeous black and white photos of herself. In one photo she can be seen holding her pet dog while her baby bump is clearly visible. Her second photo is a solo image of herself in a black dress with the caption ‘anticipation’. The third picture is a beautiful family portrait featuring her along with her husband and puppy, that she captioned, ‘This Is Us’.

Kajal had previously also shared marvellous photos of herself in a beautiful red saree and captioned it, “Mommy training : Learning about strengths you didn’t know you had and dealing with fears you never knew existed !”

Kajal Aggarwal is a seasoned Tamil and Telugu actress. She made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with ‘Kyun! Ho Gaya Na’. She later featured in Hindi films like ‘Singham’, co-starring Ajay Devgn, ‘Special 26’, opposite Akshay Kumar and ‘Do Lafzon Ki Kahani’.

Kajal will next be seen in ‘Acharya’, ‘Paris Paris’ and Kamal Haasan's ‘Indian 2’.