Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal's fiance Gautam Kitchlu treats us to first pic of them together, see inside!

Kajal Aggarwal announced her wedding to Gautam Kitchlu some weeks ago via social media. The couple will get married later this month in Mumbai.

Kajal Aggarwal&#039;s fiance Gautam Kitchlu treats us to first pic of them together, see inside!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial

New Delhi: South sensation Kajal Aggarwal's fiance Gautam Kitchlu has sent the internet into a meltdown after he shared a picture of them together for the very first time. It's a photo of the couple dressed in traditional attire, apparently for their hush-hush engagement ceremony. Gautam simply captioned it with an infinity symbol and a balloon emoji.

Soon, Kajal responded to the post and said, "Even this post reflects an element of design. #mysuperaetheticfeyonce."

Here's the photo Gautam shared:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Gautam Kitchlu (@kitchlug) on

Kajal Aggarwal announced her wedding to Gautam Kitchlu some weeks ago via social media. The couple will get married later this month in Mumbai.

"I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit," read an excerpt from Kajal's post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

Meanwhile, ahead of their wedding, some unseen photos of them have gone crazy viral on the internet.

Check them out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

From Schoolmates To Soulmates 

A post shared by @ kajalaggarwal.fanpage_ on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Throwback  . @kajalaggarwalofficial 

A post shared by @ kajalaggarwal.fanpage_ on

On the work front, Kajal has a super busy year ahead. She has films such as 'Mosagallu', 'Acharya', 'Mumbai Saga', 'Hey Sinamika', 'Indian 2', 'Paris Paris' and 'That is Mahalakshmi' in the pipeline. 

Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu, Kajal Aggarwal wedding, kajal aggarwal gautam kitchlu pics
