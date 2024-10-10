Kajol And Rani Mukerji Struggle To Take Selfie At Durga Puja, Fans Say We Feel The Sisters

Mumbai: Kajol and Rani Mukerji made heads turn with their appearance at Durga Puja 2024. The sisters every year host a grand Durga Puja and invite everyone to join and seek the blessings of Maa Durga. This year too Kajol and Rani were present at the pandal and fans were elated to see the Bengali sisters together. There have been several videos of Kajol and Rani that have been going viral on the internet. One video shows Kajol holding the phone and all the sisters were trying to fit in the frame for the selfie. Rani Mukerji and Tanishaa Mukerji too were in the frame.

This video of Kajol and Rani has been grabbing a lot of attention where fans mention how they feel the struggle of both the actresses as they try to take selfies together. Rani and Kajol share a great bond and both the Mukerji sisters even appeared together on Karan Johar’s show last season where they spoke their heart out about each other.

Rani even addressed the differences between her and Kajol and revealed how outsiders take a lot of advantage of a small rift in the family. In an interview with Galatta India, Rani had said, "Family is one thing that stays with you, so it's important that the world sees you as one. Differences happen everywhere, but if there is no reason for differences, then why should the differences happen? In this case, it was exactly that."

Rani added, "There was no reason, it just happened because of miscommunication and no communication."

Rani and Kajol worked together in Karan Johar’s directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hain starring Shah Rukh Khan.