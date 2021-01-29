हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kajol

Kajol flaunts her fit figure in new photoshoot, leaves fans stunned- see pics

Kajol took to Instagram and shared a series of captivating pictures, which captures her gracefully acing the elegant patterned jumpsuit. Kajol has been hogging the limelight for her role in the latest Netflix family drama 'Tribhanga`.

Kajol flaunts her fit figure in new photoshoot, leaves fans stunned- see pics
Credit: Instagram/ @kajol

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kajol Devgan treated fans and followers on social media with gorgeous pictures from her recent photoshoot.

The star hopped on to Instagram and shared a series of captivating pictures, which captures her gracefully acing the elegant patterned jumpsuit. She teamed the look with black coloured high heels.

With no-makeup and an open sleek hairstyle, Kajol raised the glamour quotient with big gold hoop earrings.

The posts received over two lakh likes within a few hours of them being posted. She added a little caption too, which read, " A little photoshoot never hurt anyone," using a shy monkey emoticon covering his eyes.

Take a look at her stunning pictures:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

The actor has recently been active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her daily activities.

Meanwhile, on a work front, Kajol has been hogging the limelight for her role in the latest Netflix family drama `Tribhanga` which also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

The film revolves around the story of the dysfunctional family dynamics of the three central characters belonging to three different generations. While Azmi portrays the role of a critically acclaimed writer, Kajol essays the role of her daughter who is an established Bollywood actor and an Odissi dancer in the film.

The flick that marked Kajol's debut on the web platform is helmed by Renuka Shahane and is produced by Kajol`s husband Ajay Devgn, and Siddharth P Malhotra. Sapna Malhotra, Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, and Parag Desai are also the co-producers.

 

